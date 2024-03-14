 Wordle answer for March 15: Puzzle number 1000! Check hints, clues and answer to solve it quickly | How-to
By: HT TECH
Mar 14 2024
Wordle answer for March 15: You can solve the puzzle without losing your streak with these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)
Wordle answer for March 15: You can solve the puzzle without losing your streak with these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)

Wordle answer for March 15: Did you get the Wordle answer yesterday correctly? If not, then you missed an easy opportunity to extend your winning streak! The developers of the game offered an easy solution - SINCE. If you missed yesterday's chance, then don't fret. The puzzle is back with yet another straightforward answer! If you're worried about running out of attempts and losing your winning streak, it's the perfect time to consult our Wordle hints and clues. 

Also Read: Wordle answer for March 14

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a word game developed by Josh Wardle and published by the New York Times on a daily basis. In the game, players face a 5x6 grid of empty boxes that need to be filled with the right letters to form a meaningful word. Different from crossword puzzles, Wordle does not provide any hints or clues to players, making the guessing game a bit tricky. Moreover, players need to guess 5 letters correctly in just 6 attempts. If they guess the letter correctly and in the correct place, the box turns green.

Wordle hints

To solve Wordle easily without wasting attempts, players must stay focused and have a calm mind. Before we dive into our list of clues and hints, players are advised first to get the letters right and then place them in the correct order to make the answer. Check out Wordle clues below.

Wordle clues

1. The word of the day starts with the letter E.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter T.

3. There are two vowels in today's Wordle word!

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — It is something that a volcano does.

Now, go ahead and give it a try! If you're still stuck in the puzzle and wish to know the answer, then check out the answer below for Wordle today.

Wordle answer for March 15

Want to crack the answer on your own? Go ahead and give it a try! But if you're on your last attempt, then check out the Wordle answer for March 15 below.

The answer for Wordle today is ERUPT. It refers to “break out suddenly and dramatically,” according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

And today's game is yours! Be sure to check back again for tomorrow's Wordle hints, clues, and the solution.

