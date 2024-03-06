Wordle today: Don’t lose your winning streak! Check hints, clues and answer for March 6

Wordle today: Wordle players couldn't have asked for a better start to 2024, with easy answers on most days. The first five days of March have been simple with answers that can be guessed in a flash! Now what about day 6? Don't fret! The answer to Wordle today is yet another unchallenging task, one which even new players can guess without too much fuss. That said, players would not want to lose their winning streak because of a small mistake. With just six attempts, there is not enough space to take risks. So, if you're struggling to solve it, then don't worry. Check these hints and clues for Wordle today and solve it easily.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a word game developed by Josh Wardle and published by the New York Times on a daily basis. In the game, players face a 5x6 grid of empty boxes that need to be filled with the right letters to form a meaningful word. Different from crossword puzzles, Wordle does not provide any hints or clues to players, making the guessing game a bit tricky. Moreover, players need to guess 5 letters correctly in just 6 attempts. If they guess the letter correctly and in the correct place, the box turns green.

Wordle today: Hints

Today's Wordle answer does not have any repeated letters, making the challenge less tricky. The word today is very common and we are sure that even with just three to four letters, you will be able to solve the puzzle. However, it does have vowels which can be daunting to new players.

Wordle today: Clues

1. The word of the day starts with the letter T.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter Y.

3. There are two vowels in today's Wordle word!

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — It is how your face gets when you're extremely sad.

Those are your clues and you also now know two important letters of today's Wordle word. Just think about the answer for a second and you should have the word. But if you're still confused, just check the answer below for Wordle today.

Wordle today: Answer for March 6

If you want to crack the answer for Wordle today on your own, have a look at the hints and clues again and think of the solution. But if you want to know the answer, then check it out below.

The answer for Wordle today is TEARY. It refers to “full of tears,” according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Congratulations on winning the game! Be sure to check back again for tomorrow's Wordle hints, clues, and the answer.

