Wordle today: Keep your winning streak intact! Check hints, clues and answer for March 5

Wordle today: Like playing Wordle? Today's puzzle is yet another easy one! In the last few days, the Wordle answers have been fairly simple and most players have been able to guess them without requiring any hints or clues. However, if you're a new Wordle player, there is a chance you might struggle as Wordle is different from other word games. Unlike crossword puzzles, it does not provide you with any hints or clues, making it a greater challenge. So, if you're struggling to guess the answer to Wordle today, then check out hints and clues.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a word game developed by Josh Wardle and published by the New York Times on a daily basis. In the game, players face a 5x6 grid of empty boxes that need to be filled with the right letters to form a meaningful word. Different from crossword puzzles, Wordle does not provide any hints or clues to players, making the guessing game a bit tricky. Moreover, players need to guess 5 letters correctly in just 6 attempts. If they guess the letter correctly and in the correct place, the box turns green.

Wordle today: Hints

To get the answer for Wordle correctly without wasting chances, staying focused is essential. Before we dive into the list of hints, you must know that today's Wordle word does not have any repeated letters. Although it is a very common word that can be guessed easily, you need to be calm and ponder upon the below-mentioned hints to get to the answer.

Wordle today: Clues

1. The word of the day starts with the letter H.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter H.

3. There is just one in today's Wordle word!

4. There is a repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — A word used to describe a feeling about something.

That's it! We've given you the biggest hint and now you already know two of the five letters. So, go ahead and give it a try! But if you're on your last attempt and don't want to risk your winning streak, then check out the answer below for Wordle today.

Wordle today: Answer for March 5

If you want to crack the answer for Wordle today on your own, have a look at the hints and clues again and think of the solution. But if you want to know the answer, then check it out below.

The answer for Wordle today is HUNCH. It refers to “an idea that is based on feeling and for which there is no proof,” according to the Cambridge Dictionary.

And today's game is yours! Be sure to check back again for tomorrow's Wordle hints, clues, and the solution.

