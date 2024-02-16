 Wordle today: Get all the help you need! Check hints, clues and answer for February 16 | How-to
Wordle today: Struggling to solve today's Wordle challenge? Get all the help you need! Check hints, clues and answer for Wordle today.

By: HT TECH
Feb 16 2024
Solve Wordle today swiftly! Check hints and clues for the February 16 puzzle. (Unsplash)
Solve Wordle today swiftly! Check hints and clues for the February 16 puzzle. (Unsplash)

Wordle today: After yesterday's tricky Wordle puzzle, the developers have gone easy on the players today by providing a simple answer. This week has been challenging for Wordle players as they have come across words such as ASCOT, TALON and SCAM, all of which are rarely used in everyday conversations. Thus, the difficulty level has been raised. However, that is not the case today, as the answer for Wordle today is straightforward and can be guessed without too much difficulty. To ensure that your winning streak remains intact, you can take advantage of Wordle hints and clues. It will help you gain a deeper understanding of the words and make a strategy before haphazardly beginning your Wordle. 

And if you're already halfway through the game but struggling to go forward, then scroll down to the bottom to find the answer for Wordle today.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a word game developed by Josh Wardle and published by the New York Times on a daily basis. In the game, players face a 5x6 grid of empty boxes that need to be filled with the right letters to form a meaningful word. Unlike crossword puzzles, Wordle does not provide any hints or clues to players, making the guessing game a bit tricky. Moreover, players need to guess 5 letters correctly in just 6 attempts. If they guess the letter correctly and in the correct place, the box turns green.

Wordle today: Hints

Today's Wordle puzzle has what no player wishes for - a repetition of letters! Although the puzzle is relatively easy, this can prove to be a sticking point while solving it. To solve it easily, begin with vowel-rich words and follow an elimination strategy. To know the clues for today's Wordle challenge, check out the Wordle 972 clues mentioned below.

Wordle today: Clues

1. The word of the day starts with the letter S.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter H.

3. There is just one vowel in today's Wordle word.

4. There is a repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — It is what people do with treasure or expensive items.

That's all! We believe these are enough to help you solve the puzzle. But if you are still confused, just scroll down to check the solution for Wordle today.

Wordle today: Answer for February 16

WAIT! Are you sure you want to know the answer now for Wordle today? You can give the puzzle another chance! But if you're on your last attempt and feel the risk is not worth losing your winning streak, then check out the answer for Wordle today.

The answer for Wordle today is STASH. It refers to “store in a usually secret place for future use,” according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary.

Congratulations winner! Hope the puzzle didn't cause too much trouble for you. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

Make videos in minutes courtesy AI! OpenAI introduces Sora, the company's new AI model that can generate minute-long photo-realistic videos based on textual prompts. Read all about it here.

Google announces Gemini 1.5! Google is rolling out a new version of its powerful artificial intelligence model that it says can handle larger amounts of text and video than products made by competitors. Know all about it here.

Lawsuit looms over Facebook! Facebook must face a collective lawsuit valued at around 3 billion pounds over allegations the social media giant abused its dominant position to monetise users' personal data. Read more here.

First Published Date: 16 Feb, 17:47 IST
