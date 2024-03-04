Wordle today: Leave the Monday blues behind! Check hints, clues and answer for March 4

Wordle today: Wordle players have had a great start to March with straightforward answers on the first three days. So far, we've encountered words such as STATE, URBAN and FORTY, all of which are common and used in everyday life. As is the trend, the makers of Wordle tend to throw a real head-scratching answer following a few days of easy solutions. Fortunately, today is not one such day and the answer for Wordle today can be guessed in a flash!

If Monday's puzzle has left you scratching your head, you can check hints and clues for Wordle today. Scroll down to the end to find the solution too.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a word game developed by Josh Wardle and published by the New York Times on a daily basis. In the game, players face a 5x6 grid of empty boxes that need to be filled with the right letters to form a meaningful word. Different from crossword puzzles, Wordle does not provide any hints or clues to players, making the guessing game a bit tricky. Moreover, players need to guess 5 letters correctly in just 6 attempts. If they guess the letter correctly and in the correct place, the box turns green.

Wordle today: Hints

To get the answer for Wordle correctly without wasting chances, staying focused is essential. Before we dive into the list of hints, you must know that today's Wordle word does not have any repeated letters. Although it is a very common word that can be guessed easily, you need to be calm and ponder upon the below-mentioned hints to get to the answer.

Wordle today: Clues

1. The word of the day starts with the letter F.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter E.

3. There are two vowels in today's Wordle word!

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — It is related to fire.

Now, go ahead and give it a try! If you're still stuck in the puzzle and wish to know the answer, then check out the answer below for Wordle today.

Wordle today: Answer for March 4

If you want to crack the answer for Wordle today on your own, have a look at the hints and clues again and think of the solution. But if you want to know the answer, then check it out below.

The answer for Wordle today is FLAME. It refers to “a hot glowing body of ignited gas that is generated by something on fire,” according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

And today's game is yours! Be sure to check back again for tomorrow's Wordle hints, clues, and the solution.

