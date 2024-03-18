YouTube Music app to bring “hum to search” feature: Know what you can do with it

Love to hum tunes? Do you fail to easily identify the songs linked to those tunes? Well, YouTube Music is rolling out a feature to do just that. Yes, there is good news coming your way as the app is expected to include the “hum to search” feature. This feature enables users to find music just by humming the song. This feature has already been made available to the YouTube app since October 2023 and the Google search. Now, the feature is set to make its way to the YouTube Music app. The app is reported to have similar icons and functionality as the YouTube app. Know more about the “hum to search” feature for the YouTube Music app.

Find music by humming on the YouTube Music app

According to a 9To5Google report, YouTube Music is planning to roll out the “hum to search” feature. The app now includes a similar search icon to the YouTube app on the top right corner. While tapping the button, users can hum or sing when using the feature to find the song. The “hum to search” is being seen on the iOS version of YouTube Music. However, the feature does not seem to be widely rolled out. But we can take a hint that the feature will soon be made available to more users in the coming days.

The hum to search feature is in the YouTube app for Android users. The features use artificial intelligence (AI) to match the humming to the original music and provide the best results to the users. The feature availability to the YouTube Music app makes much sense as the Google search and YouTube app already supported this feature for some time now. YouTube has not made any official announcement regarding the feature yet or when it will be released to other users. With some of the iOS users receiving the feature now, then it may come to our devices in the coming weeks as well. The feature was highly appreciated by the users when it made its debut on the YouTube app. Now with its availability to the Music app, it may also be appreciated by the users.

How to find music with “hum to search” feature on YouTube Music

Once the feature is widely rolled out, Open the YouTube Music app.

Now, tap on the search button.

On the top right corner, alongside the microphone icon, you'll find the voice icon.

Then a new tab will appear in front of your screen where you have to hum the music.

Then you will be provided with some song options through which you can play the relevant song.

