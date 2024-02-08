 Surprise! YouTube integrates TikTok-like live video previews into Shorts feed | Tech News
Home Tech News Surprise! YouTube integrates TikTok-like live video previews into Shorts feed

Surprise! YouTube integrates TikTok-like live video previews into Shorts feed

YouTube introduces live video previews in Shorts feed, akin to TikTok. Podcasters can now upload RSS feeds in YouTube Studio for broader distribution.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 08 2024, 16:14 IST
YouTube
YouTube introduces live video previews in Shorts feed and expands podcasting features. (@TeamYouTube)
YouTube
YouTube introduces live video previews in Shorts feed and expands podcasting features. (@TeamYouTube)

 

Enhanced Discoverability for Live Streams

The inclusion of live video previews within the Shorts feed expands the discovery options for users, providing them with easy access to live broadcasts while engaging with short-form content. While creators have long had the ability to livestream in vertical format, this enhancement aims to enhance discoverability by showcasing live broadcasts directly within the Shorts feed.

This approach mirrors the strategy adopted by TikTok, which has proven successful in driving engagement with live streaming. TikTok has made significant efforts to prioritise live streaming, drawing inspiration from its success in the Chinese market. While Western audiences have shown varying levels of interest in live streaming, integrating live broadcasts seamlessly into the content feed offers a non-disruptive way to encourage creators to experiment with this feature.

YouTube Expands Podcasting Features

In addition to this development, YouTube has announced another update, allowing podcasters to upload their RSS feed directly through YouTube Studio. By connecting their podcast feed to the platform, creators can generate static images for each episode, expanding the distribution channels for their content and providing audiences with additional avenues to access their podcasts.

This move underscores YouTube's commitment to enhancing its podcasting capabilities, leveraging the platform's growing popularity as an audio listening destination, particularly through YouTube Music. Building on previous enhancements such as the ability to create podcast playlists and access podcast analytics, this update further solidifies YouTube's position as a viable platform for podcast distribution.

For creators already established on YouTube for video content, leveraging the platform's podcasting features presents an opportunity to broaden their audience reach and connect with new listeners through the YouTube app. This integration underscores YouTube's dedication to providing creators with versatile tools to diversify their content offerings and engage with audiences across different formats.

Also, read these top stories today:

Cookies are crumbling! The little data files that helped companies stalk users around the web are vanishing. But that doesn't mean a return to privacy. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Meta will challenge the EU! Meta announced on Wednesday it would challenge in court an EU demand for fees under a content moderation law, which is the EU's legal weaponry to rein in Big Tech. Read all about it here.

Microsoft to cut more jobs! The FTC seeks a response after Microsoft's plans surfaced revealing that the Satya Nadella-led company aims to cut 1900 jobs from the newly acquired Activision Blizzard. Dive in here.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Feb, 15:45 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Microsoft
FTC Dings Microsoft Over Activision Blizzard Layoffs in Court
GTA 6
Beware! GTA 6 preorders appearing online already! Here is what you must do
Krafton India
BGMI-owner Krafton India launches pre-registration for Garuda Saga, its debut Indian-themed game
GTA 5
GTA V Xbox Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for Xbox Series X/S
GTA V
GTA V PS5 Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS5, PS4

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets