Hp 14s Cf0055tu (5re07pa) Laptop (core I3 7th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 14s cf0055tu 5RE07PA Laptop HP 14s cf0055tu 5RE07PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 38,581 in India with Intel Core i3-7100U (7th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 14s cf0055tu 5RE07PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 14s cf0055tu 5RE07PA Laptop now with free delivery.