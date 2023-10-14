Hp 14s Dr3003tu (832t7pa) Laptop (intel Pentium Quad Core/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 14s dr3003TU 832T7PA Laptop HP 14s dr3003TU 832T7PA Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 31,990 in India with Intel Pentium Silver - N6000 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 14s dr3003TU 832T7PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 14s dr3003TU 832T7PA Laptop now with free delivery.