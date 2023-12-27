Hp 14s Er0004tu (2e4t1pa) Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 240 G8 Intel Core i3 11th Gen 14 inches 35cm HD Laptop
HP 240 G8 Intel Core i3-11th Gen 14 inches(35cm) HD Laptop (8GB, 1TBGB, Windows 10H SL, Gray, 1.8Kg)
The starting price for the HP 14s er0004TU 2E4T1PA Laptop in India is Rs. 41,990. At Amazon, the HP 14s er0004TU 2E4T1PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 35,000. It comes in the following colors: Platinum Grey.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.