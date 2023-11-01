Hp 14s Fr0009au (21s72pa) Laptop (amd Dual Core Ryzen 3/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 14s fr0009au 21S72PA Laptop HP 14s fr0009au 21S72PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 41,990 in India with AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3 3250U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 14s fr0009au 21S72PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 14s fr0009au 21S72PA Laptop now with free delivery.