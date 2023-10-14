 Hp 15 Bg003au (z1d90pa) Laptop (amd Quad Core E2/4 Gb/500 Gb/dos) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP 15 bg003au Z1D90PA Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 22,746 in India with AMD Quad-Core E2-7110 Processor , 6 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 15 bg003au Z1D90PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 15 bg003au Z1D90PA Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹22,746
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Quad-Core E2-7110
DOS
1366 x 768 Pixels
2.19 Kg weight
6 Hrs
HP 15 bg003au Z1D90PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP 15 bg003au Z1D90PA Laptop in India is Rs. 22,746.  It comes in the following colors: Silver.

(500 GB HDD,4 GB RAM DDR3,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
amazon
Out of Stock

Hp 15 Bg003au Z1d90pa Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 4 Cell
  • 65 W AC Adapter W
  • 6 Hrs
Display Details
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • No
  • HD LED Backlit Brightview Widescreen
  • LED
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 100 ppi
General Information
  • DOS
  • Silver
  • 15-bg003au (Z1D90PA)
  • HP
  • 64-bit
  • 24.0 Millimeter thickness
  • 384 x 254 x 24.0 mm
  • 2.19 Kg weight
Memory
  • DDR3
  • 1 x 4 Gigabyte
  • 4 GB
  • 1 DIMM
  • 8 GB
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Stereo Speakers
  • HD Audio Solution
  • Yes
  • No
  • 0.3 MP
Networking
  • 4
  • Yes
  • 802.11 b/g/n
Others
  • Yes
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • AMD Radeon R2
  • 1.8 Ghz
  • AMD Quad-Core E2-7110
Peripherals
  • Standard Keyboard
  • DVD R/W Drive
  • No
  • DVD Writer
  • Touchpad with Multi-touch Gestures support
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 2
Storage
  • 5400 RPM
  • 500 GB
  • SATA
  • SATA
  • 500 GB
