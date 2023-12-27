Hp 15 Bs547tu (2ey89pa) Laptop (pentium Quad Core/4 Gb/500 Gb/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Laptop
HP Laptop 15, Intel Celeron N4500, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm) HD, Micro-Edge, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, Dual Speakers, (Win 11, MSO 2021, Jet Black, 1.69 kg), 15s-fq3066TU
The starting price for the HP 15 BS547TU 2EY89PA Laptop in India is Rs. 23,737. At Amazon, the HP 15 BS547TU 2EY89PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 26,390. It comes in the following colors: Black.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.