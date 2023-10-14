 Hp 15 Bw091ax (2wy06pa) Laptop (amd Quad Core A12/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10/2 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP 15 bw091ax 2WY06PA Laptop

HP 15 bw091ax 2WY06PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 36,990 in India with AMD Quad-Core A12 9720P Processor , 11 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 15 bw091ax 2WY06PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 15 bw091ax 2WY06PA Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹36,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Quad-Core A12 9720P
Windows 10 Home Basic
1366 x 768 Pixels
1.86 Kg weight
11 Hrs
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

HP 15 bw091ax 2WY06PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP 15 bw091ax 2WY06PA Laptop in India is Rs. 36,990.  At Amazon, the HP 15 bw091ax 2WY06PA Laptop can ...Read More

The starting price for the HP 15 bw091ax 2WY06PA Laptop in India is Rs. 36,990.  At Amazon, the HP 15 bw091ax 2WY06PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 40,990.  It comes in the following colors: Smoke Grey.

Hp 15 Bw091ax 2wy06pa Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 11 Hrs
  • Li-Ion
  • 4 Cell
  • 41 W AC Adapter W
Display Details
  • No
  • 100 ppi
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • Diagonal HD SVA BrightView WLED-Backlit Display
  • LED
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
General Information
  • 64-bit
  • 1.86 Kg weight
  • 380 x 253.8 x 23.8 mm
  • Smoke Grey
  • HP
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 15-bw091ax (2WY06PA)
  • 23.8 Millimeter thickness
Memory
  • DDR4
  • 1 x 4 Gigabyte
  • 1
  • 1866 Mhz
  • 4 GB
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • HD 720p
  • Yes
  • Integrated Digital Microphone
  • HD Audio Solution
  • Dual Speakers
  • No
Networking
  • Multi-Format SD media card reader
  • Yes
  • 802.11 b/g/n
  • 4
  • 4.0
Others
  • Yes
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • AMD Quad-Core A12 9720P
  • 2 GB
  • AMD Radeon 530
  • 2.7 Ghz
Peripherals
  • No
  • DVD Writer
  • Full-size island-style keyboard with integrated numeric keypad
  • Touchpad with Multi-touch Gesture support
  • DVD R/W Writer
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 2
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • SATA
  • 5400 RPM
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
  • 1 TB
    Hp 15 Bw091ax 2wy06pa Laptop