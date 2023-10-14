Hp 15q Bu003tu (2ls30pa) Laptop (core I3 6th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/dos) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 15q bu003tu 2LS30PA Laptop HP 15q bu003tu 2LS30PA Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 27,990 in India with Intel Core i3-6006U (6th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 15q bu003tu 2LS30PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 15q bu003tu 2LS30PA Laptop now with free delivery.