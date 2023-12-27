Hp 15q Bu040tu (4ts72pa) Laptop (core I3 7th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 15q bu040tu 4TS72PA Laptop HP 15q bu040tu 4TS72PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 28,990 in India with Intel Core i3-7100U (7th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 15q bu040tu 4TS72PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 15q bu040tu 4TS72PA Laptop now with free delivery.