Hp 15s Er1007au (300s7pa) Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 15s er1007AU 300S7PA Laptop HP 15s er1007AU 300S7PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 59,999 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 4700U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 15s er1007AU 300S7PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 15s er1007AU 300S7PA Laptop now with free delivery.