Hp 15s Fq2072tu (36ol5pa) Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 15s FQ2072TU 36OL5PA Laptop HP 15s FQ2072TU 36OL5PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 46,200 in India with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (10th Gen) Processor , 12 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 15s FQ2072TU 36OL5PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 15s FQ2072TU 36OL5PA Laptop now with free delivery.