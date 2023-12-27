Hp 15s Fq3066tu (7w475pa) Laptop (intel Celeron Dual Core/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 247 G8 Notebook
HP 247 G8 Notebook PC/14 inch(35.6 cm) HD Display/Micro-Edge/Anti-Glare/AMD Ryzen 5 /8GB RAM/512GB SSD/AMD Radeon Graphics/Windows 11 67U40PA
The starting price for the HP 15s fq3066TU 7W475PA Laptop in India is Rs. 30,990. At Amazon, the HP 15s fq3066TU 7W475PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 29,990. It comes in the following colors: Jet Black.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.