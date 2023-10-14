Hp 15s Fr2512tu (6n050pa) Laptop (core I3 11th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 15s fr2512TU 6N050PA Laptop HP 15s fr2512TU 6N050PA Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 44,000 in India with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen) Processor , 9.15 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 15s fr2512TU 6N050PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 15s fr2512TU 6N050PA Laptop now with free delivery.