Hp 240 G5 (x6w75pa) Laptop (core I3 5th Gen/4 Gb/500 Gb/dos) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 240 G5 X6W75PA Laptop HP 240 G5 X6W75PA Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 25,990 in India with Intel Core i3-5005U (5th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 240 G5 X6W75PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 240 G5 X6W75PA Laptop now with free delivery.