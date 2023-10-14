Hp 240 G7 (8dv28pa) Laptop (core I3 7th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 240 G7 8DV28PA Laptop HP 240 G7 8DV28PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 38,900 in India with Intel Core i3-7020U (7th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 240 G7 8DV28PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 240 G7 8DV28PA Laptop now with free delivery.