 Hp 240 G8 Price in India(27 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

    Trending News

    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Laptop Finder HP Laptop HP 240 G8 6B5R4PA

    HP 240 G8 6B5R4PA

    HP 240 G8 6B5R4PA is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 46,990 in India with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (12th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 240 G8 6B5R4PA from HT Tech. Buy HP 240 G8 6B5R4PA now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 27 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P153842/heroimage/hp-g8-689t7pa-153842-v1-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P153842/images/Design/hp-g8-689t7pa-153842-v1-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P153842/images/Design/hp-g8-689t7pa-153842-v1-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P153842/images/Design/hp-g8-689t7pa-153842-v1-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹46,990
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i3-1115G4 (12th Gen)
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    1366 x 768 Pixels
    1.47 Kg
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹46,990
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i3-1115G4 (12th Gen)
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 46,990 M.R.P. ₹49,000
    Buy Now

    Hp Laptops Prices in India

    Hp laptops price in India starts from Rs.1,117. HT Tech has 1,332 Hp Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

    Hp laptops price in India starts from Rs.1,117. HT Tech has 1,332 Hp Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

    Hp 240 G8 6b5r4pa Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 1366 x 768 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion
    • 3 Cell
    • 4 Hrs
    • 65 W
    • 4 Hrs
    Display Details
    • 112 ppi
    • 1366 x 768 Pixels
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    • No
    • 240 Hz
    • Diagonal, HD (1366 x 768), Narrow Bezel, Anti-Glare, 250 Nits, 45% NTSC
    General Information
    • HP
    • 32-bit
    • Black Grey
    • 1.47 Kg
    • 324 x 225.9 x 19.9  mm
    • G8 (689T7PA)
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    Memory
    • 1
    • 1*8 Gigabyte
    • 8 GB
    • DDR4
    • DDR4
    • 3200 Mhz
    Multimedia
    • Stereo Speakers
    • 720p
    • Integrated Digital Microphone
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Networking
    • 5.0
    • Yes
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 3.4 Ghz
    • Intel Core i3-1115G4 (12th Gen)
    • Intel UHD
    Peripherals
    • Full-Size Island-Style, Spill And Pick Resistant Keyboard
    • Touchpad With Multi-Touch Gesture Support
    • No
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Laptops By Brand

    Laptops By Brand

    TRENDING LAPTOPS

    LATEST LAPTOPS

    UPCOMING LAPTOPS

    Top Laptops

    Latest Laptops

    Popular Laptops

    Upcoming Laptops
    Hp 240 G8 6b5r4pa