Hp 245 G7 (1s3p0pa) Laptop (amd Dual Core Ryzen 3/4 Gb/1 Tb/dos) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 245 G9 AMD Processor Ryzen 3 3250U Dual Core 8 GB 512 GB SSD DOS 841W7PA Thin and Light Laptop
HP 245 G9 AMD Processor Ryzen 3 3250U Dual Core - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/DOS) 841W7PA Thin and Light Laptop (14 inch, Silver, 1.47 kg)
The starting price for the HP 245 G7 1S3P0PA Laptop in India is Rs. 25,980. At Amazon, the HP 245 G7 1S3P0PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 24,999. It comes in the following colors: Black.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.