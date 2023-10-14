Hp 245 G8 (689t5pa) Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 245 G8 689T5PA Laptop HP 245 G8 689T5PA Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 41,990 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5500U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 245 G8 689T5PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 245 G8 689T5PA Laptop now with free delivery.