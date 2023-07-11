Hp 250 G9 (7m659pa) Laptop (core I3 12th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/dos) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 250 G9 7M659PA Laptop HP 250 G9 7M659PA Laptop is a DOS laptop, speculated price is Rs 42,900 in India with Intel Core i3-1215U (12th Gen) Processor and RAM.

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

The starting price for the HP 250 G9 7M659PA Laptop in India is Rs. 42,900. It comes in the following colors: Ash Silver.

Hp 250 G9 7m659pa Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery Cell 3 Cell

Battery type Li-Ion

Power Supply 65 W Display Details Pixel Density 100 ppi

Display Features Diagonal HD (1366 x 768) Narrow Bezel Anti-Glare 250 Nits 45% NTSC

Display Resolution 1366 x 768 Pixels

Brightness 250 nits

Touchscreen No

Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) General Information Weight 1.74 Kg weight

Model G9 (7M659PA)

Brand HP

Operating System DOS

Colour Ash Silver

Thickness 19.9 Millimeter thickness

Dimensions(WxDxH) 358 x 242 x 19.9 mm Memory RAM type DDR4

Memory Slots 1

RAM speed 3200 Mhz

Memory Layout 1*8 Gigabyte

Capacity 8 GB

Expandable Memory 8 GB Multimedia Video Recording 720p

Speakers Dual Stereo Speakers

Microphone Type Dual Array Microphones

Inbuilt Microphone Yes

Webcam Yes Others Warranty 1 Year

Sales Package Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card Performance Processor Intel Core i3-1215U (12th Gen)

Graphic Processor Intel Iris Xe

Number Of Cores 6

Clockspeed 4.2 Ghz Peripherals Pointing Device Touchpad With Multi-Touch Gesture Support, Taps Enabled as Default

Keyboard Full-Size Keyboard With Numeric Keypad Ports Usb Type C 1

VGA Port No

Headphone Jack Yes

Microphone Jack Yes

SD Card Reader Yes Storage SSD Capacity 512 GB

