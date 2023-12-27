 Hp 255 G9 (840t7pa) Laptop (amd Dual Core Athlon/4 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/dos) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
Home Laptops in India HP Laptop HP 255 G9 840T7PA Laptop

HP 255 G9 840T7PA Laptop

HP 255 G9 840T7PA Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 21,999 in India with AMD Dual Core Athlon - 3050U Processor , 4 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 255 G9 840T7PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 255 G9 840T7PA Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 27 December 2023
Key Specs
₹21,999
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Dual Core Athlon - 3050U
256 GB
DOS
1366 x 768 Pixels
1.47 Kg weight (Light-weight)
4 Hrs
HP 255 G9 840T7PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP 255 G9 840T7PA Laptop in India is Rs. 21,999.  At Amazon, the HP 255 G9 840T7PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 20,000.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Hp 255 G9 840t7pa Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Battery life

    4 Hrs

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Power Supply

    45 W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

Display Details

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Pixel Density

    100 ppi

  • Display Features

    Diagonal HD (1366 x 768) Micro-Edge Anti-Glare 250 nits 45% NTSC

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Resolution

    1366 x 768 Pixels

  • Brightness

    250 nits

General Information

  • Weight

    1.47 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • Operating System

    DOS

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    324 x 225 x 17.9 mm

  • Model

    G9 (840T7PA)

  • Colour

    Black

  • Brand

    HP

  • Thickness

    17.9 Millimeter thickness

Memory

  • Expandable Memory

    4 GB

  • Capacity

    4 GB

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Layout

    1*4 Gigabyte

Multimedia

  • Video Recording

    720p

  • Speakers

    Stereo Speakers

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Built-In Microphones

Networking

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Bluetooth Version

    3.0

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

Others

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card

  • Warranty

    1 Year

Performance

  • Number Of Cores

    2

  • Graphic Processor

    AMD Integrated

  • Processor

    AMD Dual Core Athlon - 3050U

  • Clockspeed

    2.1 Ghz

Peripherals

  • Keyboard

    Full-Size Island-Style, Spill And Pick Resistant Keyboard

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad With Multi-Touch Gesture Support

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

Ports

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • VGA Port

    No

Storage

  • SSD Capacity

    256 GB
HP 255 G9 840T7PA Laptop Competitors

HP 15 BA035AU Z1D88PA
  • 1 TB HDD
  • 4 GB DDR2 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
72% OFF
Lenovo Essential G460 59 057056
  • 500 GB HDD
  • 2 GB DDR3 RAM
  • 13.8 Inches Display Size
55% OFF
HP 15q by001au 2LS27PA
  • 500 GB HDD
  • 4 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
HP 14q cy0005au 7QG85PA
  • 256 GB SSD
  • 4 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 14 Inches Display Size

