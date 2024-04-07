 Hp Chromebook 14 X010nr (j9m84ua) Laptop (tegra K1/2 Gb/16 Gb Ssd/google Chrome) Price in India(10 June, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HPChromebook14-x010nr(J9M84UA)Laptop(TegraK1/2GB/16GBSSD/GoogleChrome)_BatteryLife_8Hrs
HPChromebook14-x010nr(J9M84UA)Laptop(TegraK1/2GB/16GBSSD/GoogleChrome)_Capacity_2GB
HPChromebook14-x010nr(J9M84UA)Laptop(TegraK1/2GB/16GBSSD/GoogleChrome)_DisplaySize_14.0Inches(35.56cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P68494/heroimage/hp-14-x010nr-j9m84ua-68494-large-1.jpg_HPChromebook14-x010nr(J9M84UA)Laptop(TegraK1/2GB/16GBSSD/GoogleChrome)_3

HP Chromebook 14 x010nr J9M84UA Laptop

HP Chromebook 14 x010nr J9M84UA Laptop is a Google Chrome laptop, available price is Rs 74,012 in India with NVIDIA Tegra Quad-Core K1 Processor , 8 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Chromebook 14 x010nr J9M84UA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Chromebook 14 x010nr J9M84UA Laptop now with free delivery.
White
16 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Key Specs

Display Size

14.0 Inches

Operating System

Google Chrome

SSD Capacity

16 GB

Processor

NVIDIA Tegra Quad-Core K1

HP Chromebook 14 x010nr J9M84UA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP Chromebook 14 x010nr J9M84UA Laptop in India is Rs. 74,012.  It comes in the following colors: White.

HP Chromebook 14-x010nr (J9M84UA) Laptop (Tegra K1/2 GB/16 GB SSD/Google Chrome)

White, 2 GB RAM, 16 GB SSD
Out of Stock
Hp Chromebook 14 X010nr J9m84ua Laptop Full Specifications

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Power Supply

    45 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery life

    8 Hrs

  • Battery type

    Li-Po

  • Pixel Density

    112 ppi

  • Display Size

    14.0 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Features

    HD anti-glare LED-backlit Display

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Resolution

    1366 x 768 Pixels

  • Operating System

    Google Chrome

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Thickness

    17.8 Millimeter thickness

  • Model

    14-x010nr (J9M84UA)

  • Colour

    White

  • Weight

    1.7 Kg weight

  • Brand

    HP

  • RAM speed

    1600 Mhz

  • Memory Slots

    1 DIMM

  • Memory Layout

    1 x 2 Gigabyte

  • Expandable Memory

    8 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR3

  • Capacity

    2 GB

  • Microphone Type

    Digital Microphone

  • Secondary cam(Rear-facing)

    No

  • Audio Solution

    HD Audio Solution

  • In-built Microphone

    Yes

  • Speakers

    2 x Stereo Speakers

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.0

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n

  • Lockport

    Yes

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Graphic Processor

    192 NVIDIA CUDA

  • Processor

    NVIDIA Tegra Quad-Core K1

  • Clock-speed

    2.3 Ghz

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Pointing Device

    HP Imagepad with Multi-touch Gesture Support

  • Keyboard

    Full-size island-style keyboard

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    2

  • USB 3.0 slots

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    16 GB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

HP Laptops

    Hp Chromebook 14 X010nr J9m84ua Laptop