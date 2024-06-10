 Hp Chromebook 14a Na1004tu Laptop (intel Celeron Dual Core/4 Gb/64 Gb Emmc/google Chrome) Price in India(15 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
Overview Prices Summary Specs News
HPChromebook14a-na1004TULaptop(IntelCeleronDualCore/4GB/64GBEMMC/GoogleChrome)_Capacity_4GB

HP Chromebook 14a na1004TU Laptop

HP Chromebook 14a na1004TU Laptop is a Google Chrome laptop, available price is Rs 27,890 in India with Intel Celeron - N4500 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Chromebook 14a na1004TU Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Chromebook 14a na1004TU Laptop now with free delivery.
Mineral Silver
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

HP Chromebook 14a-na1004TU Laptop (Intel Celeron Dual Core/4 GB/64 GB EMMC/Google Chrome) Variants & Price

The price for the HP Chromebook 14a na1004TU Laptop in India is Rs. 27,890.  It comes in the following colors: Mineral silver. The status of HP Chromebook 14a na1004TU Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check
46% OFF

Infinix INBook X1 Neo XL22 Laptop Intel Celeron Quad Core 8 GB 256 GB SSD Windows 11
  • 4GB RAM | 128GB SSD
  • Blue
₹18,890 ₹35,000
Buy Now
Hp Chromebook 14a Na1004tu Laptop Infinix Inbook X1 Neo Xl22 Laptop Intel Celeron Quad Core 8 Gb 256 Gb Ssd Windows 11

Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Silver
₹31,700
Check Details
Hp Chromebook 14a Na1004tu Laptop Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 Nx Kdesi 004 Laptop

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Transparent Silver
₹32,990
Check Details
Hp Chromebook 14a Na1004tu Laptop Asus Vivobook 15 X515ja Bq322ws Laptop

Infinix INBook X1 Slim XL21 Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD
  • Starfall Grey
₹30,990
Check Details
Hp Chromebook 14a Na1004tu Laptop Infinix Inbook X1 Slim Xl21 Laptop
Add a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Key Specs

Display Size

14 Inches

Operating System

Google Chrome

Processor

Intel Celeron - N4500

Capacity

4 GB

Hp Chromebook 14a Na1004tu Laptop (intel Celeron Dual Core/4 Gb/64 Gb Emmc/google Chrome) Latest Update

Hp Chromebook 14a Na1004tu Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 2/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
2
Performance
2
Battery
2
Display
0
Smart Feature

  • Battery Cell

    2 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Power Supply

    65 W

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Display Features

    Diagonal FHD IPS anti-glare micro-edge (1920 x 1080) 250 nits 157 ppi Screen to body ratio- 82.00%

  • Pixel Density

    157 ppi

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Thickness

    18 Millimeter thickness

  • Weight

    1.46 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • Operating System

    Google Chrome

  • Colour

    Mineral silver

  • Brand

    HP

  • Model

    14a-na1004TU

  • Capacity

    4 GB

  • RAM speed

    2933

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Expandable Memory

    4 GB

  • Memory Layout

    1*4 Gigabyte

  • Microphone Type

    Integrated dual array digital microphone

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Sound Technologies

    Realtek RTL8822CE

  • Video Recording

    720

  • In-built Microphone

    Yes

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

  • Processor

    Intel Celeron - N4500

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel UHD Graphics

  • Clock-speed

    2.8 Ghz

  • Keyboard

    Full-size, Natural Silver keyboard

  • Pointing Device

    Hp imagepad With multi-touch gesture support

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB Type C

    2

Related Laptop News

Read all Related Laptop News

Laptops By Brand

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   HP Laptop   /   HP Chromebook 14a na1004TU Laptop

Trending Laptops

Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop

  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹31,700
Check Details

Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop

  • Pure Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹54,990
Check Details

Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002

  • Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
₹54,499
Check Details

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop

  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹32,990
Check Details
Trending Laptops

Latest Laptops

HP 15s ey2001AU

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹54,999
Check Details

MSI Modern 14 C11M 029IN Laptop

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details

HP 15s ey1509AU

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹27,990
Check Details

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details
Latest Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Laptop

  • Sapphire Blue
  • 16 GB RAM
₹112,239
Check Details

Infinix INBook X1 Pro Laptop

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹47,999
Check Details

Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook Apple M1 Max 32 GB 512 GB SSD macOS Monterey

  • Space Grey
  • 32 GB RAM
₹300,000
Check Details

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QM K4215TS Laptop

  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹159,000
Check Details
Upcoming Laptops
Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   HP Laptop   /   HP Chromebook 14a na1004TU Laptop

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Hp Chromebook 14a Na1004tu Laptop
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender