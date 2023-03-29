 Hp Chromebook 15a Na0012tu Price in India(29 March, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP Chromebook is a Google Chrome laptop, available price is Rs 28,999 in India with Intel Celeron Dual Core- N4500 Processor, Battery and RAM.
2
Score
Last updated: 29 March 2023
Key Specs
₹28,999
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Celeron Dual Core- N4500
4 GB LPDDR4X RAM
Google Chrome
1366 x 768 Pixels
1.69 Kg weight
Hp Chromebook Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1366 x 768 px
Battery
  • 2 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 45 W
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • 250 nits
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • No
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • Diagonal HD (1366 x 768) Micro-Edge Anti-Glare 250 nits 45% NTSC
  • 100 ppi
General Information
  • 15a-na0012TU (743A1PA)
  • 18.1 Millimeter thickness
  • HP
  • 1.69 Kg weight
  • Google Chrome
  • Forest Teal
  • 362.6 x 241.5 x 18.1  mm
Memory
  • 2933 Mhz
  • 4 GB
  • 4 GB
  • 1*4 Gigabyte
  • LPDDR4X
  • LPDDR4X
  • 1
Multimedia
  • 720p
  • Dual Speakers
  • Yes
  • Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphone
  • Yes
Networking
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5.0
  • Yes
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • 4 GB LPDDR4X RAM
  • Intel UHD
  • 2.8 Ghz
  • Intel Integrated SoC
  • Intel Celeron Dual Core- N4500
  • 2
Peripherals
  • Hp Imagepad With Multi-Touch Gesture Support
  • Full-Size, Jet Black Keyboard With Numeric Keypad
Ports
  • Yes
  • 2
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes
    Hp Chromebook