 Hp Chromebook X360 12b Ca0006tu (8ze90pa) Laptop (celeron Dual Core/4 Gb/64 Gb Ssd/google Chrome) Price in India(15 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP Chromebook x360 12b ca0006TU 8ZE90PA Laptop

HP Chromebook x360 12b ca0006TU 8ZE90PA Laptop is a Google Chrome laptop, available price is Rs 29,290 in India with Intel Celeron Dual Core N4000 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Chromebook x360 12b ca0006TU 8ZE90PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Chromebook x360 12b ca0006TU 8ZE90PA Laptop now with free delivery.
Natural Silver
64 GB
HP Chromebook X360 12b-ca0006TU (8ZE90PA) Laptop (Celeron Dual Core/4 GB/64 GB SSD/Google Chrome) Variants & Price

The price for the HP Chromebook x360 12b ca0006TU 8ZE90PA Laptop in India is Rs. 29,290.  It comes in the following colors: Natural Silver. The status of HP Chromebook x360 12b ca0006TU 8ZE90PA Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

12 Inches

Operating System

Google Chrome

SSD Capacity

64 GB

Processor

Intel Celeron Dual Core N4000

Hp Chromebook X360 12b Ca0006tu 8ze90pa Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 2/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
2
Performance
2
Battery
2
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery Cell

    2 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Power Supply

    45 W AC Adapter W

  • Display Resolution

    1366 x 912 Pixels

  • Display Size

    12 Inches (30.48 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    137 ppi

  • Display Features

    Diagonal HD Plus IPS anti-glare micro-edge WLED-backlit touch screen Display

  • Touchscreen

    Yes

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Thickness

    17.3 Millimeter thickness

  • Weight

    1.35 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • Brand

    HP

  • Model

    x360 12b-ca0006TU (8ZE90PA)

  • Colour

    Natural Silver

  • Operating System

    Google Chrome

  • Memory Layout

    1x4 Gigabyte

  • RAM speed

    2400 Mhz

  • Capacity

    4 GB

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4

  • In-built Microphone

    Yes

  • Sound Technologies

    Bang & Olufsen

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Microphone Type

    Internal Dual Array Digital Microphone

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Secondary cam(Rear-facing)

    No

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Lockport

    No

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel UHD 600

  • Clock-speed

    1.1 Ghz

  • Processor

    Intel Celeron Dual Core N4000

  • Keyboard

    Full-size island-style natural silver keyboard

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with multi-touch gesture support

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • USB Type C

    2

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    64 GB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Last updated date: 02 July 2024

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   HP Laptop   /   HP Chromebook x360 12b ca0006TU 8ZE90PA Laptop

