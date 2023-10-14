Hp Chromebook X360 12b Ca0010tu (1p1j8pa) Laptop (celeron Dual Core/4 Gb/64 Gb Ssd/google Chrome) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Chromebook X360 12b ca0010TU 1P1J8PA Laptop HP Chromebook X360 12b ca0010TU 1P1J8PA Laptop is a Google Chrome laptop, available price is Rs 22,990 in India with Intel Celeron Dual Core N4020 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Chromebook X360 12b ca0010TU 1P1J8PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Chromebook X360 12b ca0010TU 1P1J8PA Laptop now with free delivery.