Hp Omen 16 C0140ax (4a3e5pa) Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/8 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Omen 16 C0140AX 4A3E5PA Laptop HP Omen 16 C0140AX 4A3E5PA Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 117,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7-5800H Processor , 9 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Omen 16 C0140AX 4A3E5PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Omen 16 C0140AX 4A3E5PA Laptop now with free delivery.