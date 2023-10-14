Hp Omen 17 Ck2010tx (7m5c5pa) Laptop (core I7 13th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/16 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Omen 17-ck2010TX (7M5C5PA) Laptop (Core I7 13th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11/16 GB)
(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR5,17.3 Inches (43.94 cm) Display Size)
The starting price for the HP Omen 17 ck2010TX 7M5C5PA Laptop in India is Rs. 289,990. It comes in the following colors: Shadow Black. ...Read More Read Less
The starting price for the HP Omen 17 ck2010TX 7M5C5PA Laptop in India is Rs. 289,990. It comes in the following colors: Shadow Black.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.