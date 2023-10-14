Hp Omen 17 Ck2010tx (7m5c5pa) Laptop (core I7 13th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/16 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Omen 17 ck2010TX 7M5C5PA Laptop HP Omen 17 ck2010TX 7M5C5PA Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 289,990 in India with Intel Core i7-13700HX (13th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Omen 17 ck2010TX 7M5C5PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Omen 17 ck2010TX 7M5C5PA Laptop now with free delivery.