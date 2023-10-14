 Hp Omen Transcend 16 U0003tx (834h5pa) Laptop (core I7 13th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP Omen Transcend 16 u0003TX 834H5PA Laptop

HP Omen Transcend 16 u0003TX 834H5PA Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 186,592 in India with Intel Core i7-13700HX (13th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Omen Transcend 16 u0003TX 834H5PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Omen Transcend 16 u0003TX 834H5PA Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹186,592
16 Inches (40.64 cm)
Intel Core i7-13700HX (13th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
2560 x 1600 Pixels
2.09 Kg weight
HP Omen Transcend 16 u0003TX 834H5PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP Omen Transcend 16 u0003TX 834H5PA Laptop in India is Rs. 186,592.  It comes in the following colors: Shadow ...Read More

The starting price for the HP Omen Transcend 16 u0003TX 834H5PA Laptop in India is Rs. 186,592.  It comes in the following colors: Shadow Black.

HP Omen Transcend 16-u0003TX (834H5PA) Laptop (Core I7 13th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/6 GB)

(512 GB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR5,16 Inches (40.64 cm) Display Size)
amazon
Out of Stock

Hp Omen Transcend 16 U0003tx 834h5pa Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 6 Cell
  • 200 W
Display Details
  • 400 nits
  • 2560 x 1600 Pixels
  • 16 Inches (40.64 cm)
  • 240 Hz
  • No
  • Diagonal WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240 Hz 7 ms Response Time IPS Micro-Edge Anti-Glare Low Blue Light 400 Nits 100% sRGB
  • 189 ppi
General Information
  • 19.9 Millimeter thickness
  • 2.09 Kg weight
  • HP
  • Transcend 16-u0003TX (834H5PA)
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • Shadow Black
  • 356.5 x 269 x 19.9 mm
Memory
  • 2*8 Gigabyte
  • 2
  • 16 GB
  • DDR5
  • 4800 Mhz
Multimedia
  • 1080p
  • Audio By B&O
  • HP Audio Boost
  • Yes
  • Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphone
  • Yes
  • Dual Speakers
Networking
  • 6
  • Yes
  • 5.3
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card
Performance
  • 4.8 Ghz
  • 16
  • Intel HM770
  • Intel Core i7-13700HX (13th Gen)
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050
  • 6 GB
Peripherals
  • Full-Size, 4-zone RGB , Shadow Black Keyboard and 26-Key Rollover Anti-Ghosting Key Technology
  • Yes
  • Hp Imagepad
Ports
  • 1
  • Yes
  • No
  • 4
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
  • M.2/Optane
    Hp Omen Transcend 16 U0003tx 834h5pa Laptop