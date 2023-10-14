Hp Omen Transcend 16 U0003tx (834h5pa) Laptop (core I7 13th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Omen Transcend 16 u0003TX 834H5PA Laptop HP Omen Transcend 16 u0003TX 834H5PA Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 186,592 in India with Intel Core i7-13700HX (13th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Omen Transcend 16 u0003TX 834H5PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Omen Transcend 16 u0003TX 834H5PA Laptop now with free delivery.