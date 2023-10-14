Hp Pavilion 15 Cs1000tx (5fp53pa) Laptop (intel Core I5 8th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Pavilion 15 cs1000tx 5FP53PA Laptop HP Pavilion 15 cs1000tx 5FP53PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 60,990 in India with Intel Core i5-8265U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Pavilion 15 cs1000tx 5FP53PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Pavilion 15 cs1000tx 5FP53PA Laptop now with free delivery.