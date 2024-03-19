 Hp Pro 8 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Tablet
HP Pro 8

HP Pro 8 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) tablet, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Pro 8 from HT Tech. Buy HP Pro 8 now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
HPPro8_Capacity_6000mAh
HPPro8_Ram_2GB
HPPro8_ScreenSize_8.0inches(20.32cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P31340/heroimage/hp-pro-8-tablet-large-1.jpg_HPPro8_3
Key Specs
₹8,999
8.0 inches (20.32 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
2 GB
488 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

HP Pro 8 Price in India

The starting price for the HP Pro 8 in India is Rs. 8,999.  This is the HP Pro 8 base model with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

HP Pro 8

(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
HP Tablets

Hp Pro 8 Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    6000 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    No

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Weight

    488 grams

  • Thickness

    11.9 mm

  • Width

    128 mm

  • Colours

    Black

  • Height

    210.7 mm

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    8.0 inches (20.32 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    69.05 %

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    189 ppi

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Model

    Pro 8

  • Brand

    HP

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Operating System

    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)

  • Launch Date

    September 5, 2017 (Official)

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Micro

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Mali-T720 MP2

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT8735

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 64 GB

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Latest Tablets

