Hp Spectre X360 13 Aw2002tu (2d9h6pa) Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Spectre X360 13-aw2002TU (2D9H6PA) Laptop (Core I7 11th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10)
(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM LPDDR4X,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
The starting price for the HP Spectre X360 13 aw2002TU 2D9H6PA Laptop in India is Rs. 128,490. It comes in the following colors: Grey. ...Read More Read Less
The starting price for the HP Spectre X360 13 aw2002TU 2D9H6PA Laptop in India is Rs. 128,490. It comes in the following colors: Grey.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.