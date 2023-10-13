Hp Spectre X360 15 Eb0014tx (3l997pa) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(13 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Spectre X360 15 eb0014tx 3L997PA Laptop HP Spectre X360 15 eb0014tx 3L997PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 183,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen) Processor , 16.5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Spectre X360 15 eb0014tx 3L997PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Spectre X360 15 eb0014tx 3L997PA Laptop now with free delivery.