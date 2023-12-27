 Hp Stream 14 Cb193nr (9mv87ua) Laptop (intel Celeron Dual Core/4 Gb/64 Gb Emmc/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP Stream 14 cb193nr 9MV87UA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 58,653 in India with Intel Celeron Dual Core- N4000 Processor , 12.15 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Stream 14 cb193nr 9MV87UA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Stream 14 cb193nr 9MV87UA Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 27 December 2023
HPStream14-cb193nr(9MV87UA)Laptop(IntelCeleronDualCore/4GB/64GBEMMC/Windows10)_BatteryLife_12.15Hrs
1/1 HPStream14-cb193nr(9MV87UA)Laptop(IntelCeleronDualCore/4GB/64GBEMMC/Windows10)_BatteryLife_12.15Hrs
Key Specs
₹58,653
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Celeron Dual Core- N4000
Windows 10 Home Basic
1366 x 768 Pixels
1.44 Kg weight (Light-weight)
12.15 Hrs
HP Stream 14 cb193nr 9MV87UA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP Stream 14 cb193nr 9MV87UA Laptop in India is Rs. 58,653.  It comes in the following colors: Diamond White.

HP Stream 14-cb193nr (9MV87UA) Laptop (Intel Celeron Dual Core/4 GB/64 GB EMMC/Windows 10)

(4 GB RAM DDR4,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Hp Stream 14 Cb193nr 9mv87ua Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 12.15 Hrs
  • 65 W
  • 3 Cell
Display Details
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • Yes
  • 112 ppi
  • Diagonal HD SVA BrightView Micro-Edge WLED-Backlit Touch Screen (1366 x 768)
General Information
  • 18 Millimeter thickness
  • Diamond White
  • 14-cb193nr (9MV87UA)
  • HP
  • 337 x 226 x 18 mm
  • 1.44 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
Memory
  • DDR4
  • 4 GB
  • 1*4 Gigabyte
  • 2400 Mhz
  • 1
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Dual Speakers
  • 720p
  • Integrated Digital Microphone
Networking
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5
  • Yes
  • 4.2
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • Intel UHD 600
  • Intel Celeron Dual Core- N4000
  • 1.1 Ghz
  • 2
Ports
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
Latest Laptops

    Hp Stream 14 Cb193nr 9mv87ua Laptop