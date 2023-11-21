 Hp Victus 15 Fb0133ax Price in India(09 June, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos

HP Victus 15 fb0133AX

HP Victus 15 fb0133AX is a laptop, available price is Rs 59,990 in India with AMD Hexa-Core Ryzen 5 (5600H) 3.3 Ghz Processor and 16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Victus 15 fb0133AX from HT Tech. Buy HP Victus 15 fb0133AX now with free delivery.
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Key Specs

Processor

AMD Hexa-Core Ryzen 5

RAM

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD

HP Victus 15 fb0133AX Price in India

The starting price for the HP Victus 15 fb0133AX in India is Rs. 59,990.  This is the HP Victus 15 fb0133AX base model with 16 GB DDR4 , 512 GB SSD RAM.

HP Victus 15-fb0133AX

(16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD)
Out of Stock
34% off

HP Victus Gaming Laptop

HP Victus Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, 4GB RTX 3050 GPU, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm) FHD IPS 144Hz, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Backlit KB, 9ms Response time (Win 11, MSO, Silver, 2.37 kg), fb0050AX
₹86,307 ₹56,990
Buy Now
27% off

HP Victus Windows 11 Home Gaming Laptop

HP Victus Windows 11 Home Gaming Laptop,12Th Gen Intel Core I5-12450H,4Gb RTX 2050 Gpu,15.6-Inch (39.6 Cm), Fhd,IPS,8Gb Ddr4, 512Gb Ssd, Backlit Kb,Dual Speakers(Mso, Blue,2.37 Kg),Fa1132Tx/Fa1312Tx
₹77,566 ₹56,990
Buy Now
24% off

HP Victus Gaming Laptop

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Intel® Core™ i5-12450H,15.6inch(39.6cm),16GB DDR4,512GB PCIe, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2050 GPU,FHD,MSO,Mica Silver,Dual Speakers,Win 11,2.37 kg,15-fa1227TX/fa1373TX
₹78,778 ₹59,990
Buy Now

More from Hp

HP Pavilion 14 dv1001TU 50N47PA Laptop
  • Natural Silver
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹56,999
Check Details
Hp Victus 15 Fb0133ax Hp Pavilion 14 Dv1001tu 50n47pa Laptop

HP Pavilion 15 ec2004AX 3E3R5PA Laptop
  • Shadow Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹56,990
Check Details
Hp Victus 15 Fb0133ax Hp Pavilion 15 Ec2004ax 3e3r5pa Laptop

HP ENVY TouchSmart 15 k204TX K8U30PA Laptop
  • (1 TB HDD
  • 8 GB RAM DDR3
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
₹71,129
Check Details
Hp Victus 15 Fb0133ax Hp Envy Touchsmart 15 K204tx K8u30pa Laptop

HP Pavilion Gaming 15 ec1025AX 183J8PA Laptop
  • (512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB RAM DDR4
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
₹69,990
Check Details
Hp Victus 15 Fb0133ax Hp Pavilion Gaming 15 Ec1025ax 183j8pa Laptop
HP Laptops

HP Victus 15 fb0133AX Competitors

Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop
  • (512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB RAM LPDDR4X
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
₹54,990
Check Details
Hp Victus 15 Fb0133ax Acer Swift Go Sfg14 41 Nx Kg3si 002 Laptop
₹54,499
Check Details
Hp Victus 15 Fb0133ax Acer Aspire 5 A515 57g Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 Gb 512 Gb Ssd Windows 11 Un K9tsi 002

Acer Swift 3 Laptop
  • (512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB RAM LPDDR4X
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
₹48,937
Check Details
Hp Victus 15 Fb0133ax Acer Swift 3 Laptop
₹50,490
Check Details
Hp Victus 15 Fb0133ax Acer Aspire 7 A715 42g Laptop Amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5 8 Gb 512 Gb Ssd Windows 11 4 Gb Nh Qaysi 004

Hp Victus 15 Fb0133ax Full Specifications

  • Display

    15.6" (39.62 cm), 1920 x 1080 px Display

  • RAM

    16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD

  • Processor

    AMD Hexa-Core Ryzen 5 (5600H) 3.3 Ghz
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Latest Videos

iQOO Z7 Pro has been launched. Know all about it.

iQOO Z7 Pro launched; Check key specs, price, and features
Are you a photographer? Then check out these must-have mobile apps to enhance your pictures.

Top 5 Best Camera apps in 2023
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus launched. Know all about them.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus Launched; Know price, key features and specifications
Know how you can update your Aadhaar card from home.

How to update Aadhaar Card
Xiaomi Mi 13 Ultra or One Plus 12

Xiaomi Mi 13 Ultra or One Plus 12: Know the best flagship Android phone under Rs. 80000 budget
Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.

Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
Tech Videos

Laptops By Brand

Last updated date: 21 November 2023
Home Laptops in India HP Laptop HP Victus 15 fb0133AX

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD, AMD Octa-Core Ryzen 7 Processor
₹54,999
Check Details

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD, AMD Dual-Core Athlon Processor
₹27,990
Check Details
Latest Laptops

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD, AMD Octa-Core Ryzen 7 Processor
₹54,999
Check Details

MSI Modern 14 C11M 029IN Laptop

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD, Intel Core i5 Processor
₹29,990
Check Details

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD, AMD Dual-Core Athlon Processor
₹27,990
Check Details

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD, Intel Celeron Dual-Core 1.1 Ghz
₹29,990
Check Details
Latest Laptops
Last updated date: 21 November 2023
Home Laptops in India HP Laptop HP Victus 15 fb0133AX

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Hp Victus 15 Fb0133ax