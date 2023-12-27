Hp Victus 15 Fb0150ax (8f506pa) Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Victus Gaming Laptop
HP Victus Gaming Laptop Ryzen 5 7535HS,15.6inch(39.6cm) FHD Gaming Laptop, 8GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, 144hz, 9ms Response time, RTX 2050 4GB GPU, B&O, Backlit KB, (Win 11, MSO, Silver, 2.37kg),15-fb1001AX
The starting price for the HP Victus 15 fb0150AX 8F506PA Laptop in India is Rs. 56,990. At Amazon, the HP Victus 15 fb0150AX 8F506PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 54,550. It comes in the following colors: Performance Blue.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.