Huawei Matepad Air Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। huawei Tablet

Huawei MatePad Air

Huawei MatePad Air is a Android v13 tablet, speculated price is Rs 32,999 in India with Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Cortex A55) Processor and 6 GB RAM.
Last updated: 19 March 2024
HuaweiMatePadAir_Capacity_8300mAh
HuaweiMatePadAir_RAM_6GB
Key Specs
₹32,999 (speculated)
11.5 inches (29.21 cm)
Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Cortex A55)
Android v13
6 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Huawei MatePad Air Price in India

The starting price for the Huawei MatePad Air in India is Rs. 32,999.  This is the Huawei MatePad Air base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Huawei MatePad Air

(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Huawei Tablets

Huawei Matepad Air Full Specifications

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    8300 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    4138 x 3096 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    11.5 inches (29.21 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    1840 x 2800 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    291 ppi

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Launch Date

    May 1, 2024 (Unofficial)

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Model

    MatePad Air

  • Brand

    Huawei

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Sim Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Cortex A55)

  • Graphics

    Adreno 660

  • RAM

    6 GB

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB
Huawei MatePad Air News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

    Huawei Matepad Air