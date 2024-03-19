Huawei Matepad Air Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। huawei Tablet

Huawei MatePad Air Huawei MatePad Air is a Android v13 tablet, speculated price is Rs 32,999 in India with Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Cortex A55) Processor and 6 GB RAM.

1/2 View all Images View all Images 2/2 Key Specs Price ₹32,999 (speculated) Screen Size 11.5 inches (29.21 cm) Processor Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Cortex A55) Operating System Android v13 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Huawei MatePad Air Price in India The starting price for the Huawei MatePad Air in India is Rs. 32,999. This is the Huawei MatePad Air base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Huawei MatePad Air (6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Huawei MatePad Air Competitors Lenovo Tab P11 5G 256GB 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

256 GB Storage Storm Grey OnePlus Pad 256GB 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

256 GB Storage Halo Green 31% OFF 31% OFF Xiaomi Pad 6 256GB 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

256 GB Storage Mist Blue Lenovo Tab P12 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

128 GB Storage Storm Grey

Huawei Matepad Air Full Specifications Battery User Replaceable No

Capacity 8300 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer Camera Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 8 MP f/2, Primary Camera

Image Resolution 4138 x 3096 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Settings Exposure compensation Display Display Type IPS LCD

Screen Size 11.5 inches (29.21 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Resolution 1840 x 2800 pixels

Pixel Density 291 ppi General SIM Slot(s) Single SIM, GSM

Network 5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

Launch Date May 1, 2024 (Unofficial)

SIM Size SIM1: Nano

Operating System Android v13

Model MatePad Air

Brand Huawei Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity GPS Yes with A-GPS

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Voice Calling Yes

Sim Size SIM1: Nano

VoLTE Yes

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2 Performance Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Architecture 64 bit

Processor Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Cortex A55)

Graphics Adreno 660

RAM 6 GB Special Features Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor No Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 128 GB

Not sure which

tablet to buy?