Huawei Mediapad M5 Lite 64gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। huawei Tablet

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 64GB

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 64GB is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) tablet, available price is Rs 37,402 in India with Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 7500 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 64GB now with free delivery.
10
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
HuaweiMediaPadM5Lite64GB_Capacity_7500mAh
HuaweiMediaPadM5Lite64GB_Ram_4GB
HuaweiMediaPadM5Lite64GB_ScreenSize_10.1inches(25.65cm)
Key Specs
₹37,402
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
Android v8.0 (Oreo)
7500 mAh
4 GB
475 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 64GB Price in India

The starting price for the Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 64GB in India is Rs. 37,402.  This is the Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 64GB base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Champagne Gold and Space Grey. ...Read More

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 64GB

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Champagne Gold, Space Grey
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Huawei Mediapad M5 Lite 64gb Full Specifications

  • Display

    10.1" (25.65 cm)

  • Battery

    7500 mAh

  • Capacity

    7500 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Quick

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Sensor

    CMOS

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera

  • Width

    162.2 mm

  • Height

    243.4 mm

  • Colours

    Champagne Gold, Space Grey

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Weight

    475 grams

  • Thickness

    7.7 mm

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    75.18 %

  • Pixel Density

    224 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Brand

    Huawei

  • Launch Date

    September 24, 2019 (Official)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Model

    MediaPad M5 Lite 64GB

  • Operating System

    Android v8.0 (Oreo)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Custom UI

    EMUI

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Graphics

    Mali-T830 MP2

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    HiSilicon Kirin 659

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Front

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB
    Huawei Mediapad M5 Lite 64gb