 Huawei Mediapad M5 Lite Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। huawei Tablet
Home Tablets in India Huawei Tablet Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) tablet, available price is Rs 20,990 in India with Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite from HT Tech. Buy Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite now with free delivery.
10
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
HuaweiMediaPadM5Lite_Capacity_7500mAh
HuaweiMediaPadM5Lite_RAM_3GB
HuaweiMediaPadM5Lite_ScreenSize_10.1inches(25.65cm)
Key Specs
₹20,990
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
Android v8.0 (Oreo)
3 GB
475 grams
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite Price in India

The starting price for the Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite in India is Rs. 20,990.  This is the Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Champagne Gold and Space Grey. ...Read More

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Champagne Gold, Space Grey
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

More from Huawei

Huawei MatePad T8
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Deepsea Blue
₹15,990
Check Details
Huawei Mediapad M5 Lite Huawei Matepad T8
Huawei MatePad T8 LTE
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Deepsea Blue
₹17,990
Check Details
Huawei Mediapad M5 Lite Huawei Matepad T8 Lte
Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 64GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Champagne Gold
₹37,402
Check Details
Huawei Mediapad M5 Lite Huawei Mediapad M5 Lite 64gb
Huawei MediaPad T5
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Black
₹14,990
Check Details
Huawei Mediapad M5 Lite Huawei Mediapad T5
Huawei Tablets

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite Competitors

Realme Pad Mini 64GB LTE
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Blue
₹19,999
Check Details
Huawei Mediapad M5 Lite Realme Pad Mini 64gb Lte
Nokia T21 LTE
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Charcoal Grey
₹13,999
Check Details
Huawei Mediapad M5 Lite Nokia T21 Lte
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹12,790 ₹14,999
Buy Now
Huawei Mediapad M5 Lite Samsung Galaxy Tab A9
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen LTE
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Storm Grey
₹20,490
Check Details
Huawei Mediapad M5 Lite Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen Lte

Huawei Mediapad M5 Lite Full Specifications

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Quick

  • Capacity

    7500 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Sensor

    CMOS

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Colours

    Champagne Gold, Space Grey

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Width

    162.2 mm

  • Height

    243.4 mm

  • Weight

    475 grams

  • Thickness

    7.7 mm

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    75.18 %

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    224 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Custom UI

    EMUI

  • Launch Date

    September 29, 2019 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v8.0 (Oreo)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Model

    MediaPad M5 Lite

  • Brand

    Huawei

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Mali-T830 MP2

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

  • Chipset

    HiSilicon Kirin 659

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Front

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Huawei Mediapad M5 Lite