I Kall N20 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। i kall Tablet

I Kall N20

I Kall N20 is a tablet, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with Quad core, 1.6 GHz Processor and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on I Kall N20 from HT Tech. Buy I Kall N20 now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
IKallN20_Capacity_5000mAh
IKallN20_Ram_3GB
IKallN20_ScreenSize_10inches(25.4cm)
Key Specs
₹9,999
10 inches (25.4 cm)
Quad core, 1.6 GHz
3 GB
5 MP
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

I Kall N20 Price in India

The starting price for the I Kall N20 in India is Rs. 9,999.  This is the I Kall N20 base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 16M.

I Kall N20

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

I Kall Tablets

I Kall N20 Competitors

I Kall N20 Full Specifications

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Resolution

    5 MP Front Camera

  • Colours

    Black

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    10 inches (25.4 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Display Colour

    16M

  • Pixel Density

    151 ppi

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Model

    N20

  • Launch Date

    April 4, 2022 (Official)

  • Brand

    I

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Ring Tone

    Music ringtones, Vibration

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: MP3

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: MP4

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: MP4

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.6 GHz

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Browser

    Yes, HTML

  • Instant Messaging

    Yes

  • Other Facilities

    Android Market, Calculator, World clock, Calendar, Alarm

  • Email

    Yes

  • Games

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Practically Unlimited

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB
    I Kall N20