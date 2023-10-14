 Iball Compbook Marvel 6 Laptop (celeron Dual Core/3 Gb/32 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। iball Laptop
IBall Compbook Marvel 6 Laptop

IBall Compbook Marvel 6 Laptop is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 17,990 in India with Intel Celeron Dual Core N3350 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IBall Compbook Marvel 6 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy IBall Compbook Marvel 6 Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹17,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Celeron Dual Core N3350
32 GB
Windows 10 Professional
1366 x 768 Pixels
1.41 Kg weight (Light-weight)
IBall Compbook Marvel 6 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the IBall Compbook Marvel 6 Laptop in India is Rs. 17,990.  It comes in the following colors: Blue.

IBall Compbook Marvel 6 Laptop (Celeron Dual Core/3 GB/32 GB SSD/Windows 10)

(32 GB SSD,3 GB RAM DDR3,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Iball Compbook Marvel 6 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 38 W AC Adapter W
  • Li-Po
Display Details
  • LED
  • No
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • 112 ppi
  • HD LED Backlit Display
General Information
  • 330 x 222 x 24 mm
  • 64-bit
  • 24 Millimeter thickness
  • iBall
  • 1.41 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • Blue
  • Compbook Marvel 6
  • Windows 10 Professional
Memory
  • 1 x 3 Gigabyte
  • 1
  • 3 GB
  • DDR3
  • 1600 Mhz
Multimedia
  • No
  • Yes
  • HD 720p
  • Internal Microphone
  • Yes
  • Dual Speakers
  • 2.0 MP
Networking
  • Multi-Format SD media card reader
  • Yes
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 4.0
  • 5
Others
  • No
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • Intel Celeron Dual Core N3350
  • Intel HD 500
  • 1.1 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Precision Touchpad with Multi-gesture Touchpad
  • No
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
Ports
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 1
  • Yes
Storage
  • 32 GB
