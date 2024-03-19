 Iball Itab Bizniz Mini Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। iball Tablet
IBall ITAB BizniZ Mini

IBall ITAB BizniZ Mini

IBall ITAB BizniZ Mini is a Android v9.0 (Pie) tablet, available price is Rs 9,990 in India with Octa core, 1.6 GHz Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IBall ITAB BizniZ Mini from HT Tech. Buy IBall ITAB BizniZ Mini now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
IBallITABBizniZMini_Capacity_4000mAh
IBallITABBizniZMini_RAM_2GB
IBallITABBizniZMini_ScreenSize_8.0inches(20.32cm)
Key Specs
₹9,990
8.0 inches (20.32 cm)
Octa core, 1.6 GHz
Android v9.0 (Pie)
4000 mAh
2 GB
₹9,990 50% OFF
Buy Now

IBall ITAB BizniZ Mini Price in India

The starting price for the IBall ITAB BizniZ Mini in India is Rs. 9,990.  At Amazon, the IBall ITAB BizniZ Mini can be purchased for Rs. 9,990.  This is the IBall ITAB BizniZ Mini base model with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.


Iball Itab Bizniz Mini Full Specifications

  • Battery

    4000 mAh

  • Display

    8.0" (20.32 cm)

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    4000 mAh

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Colours

    Black

  • Screen Size

    8.0 inches (20.32 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    283 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Launch Date

    November 18, 2019 (Official)

  • Model

    iTAB BizniZ Mini

  • Operating System

    Android v9.0 (Pie)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Brand

    iBall

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Micro

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Processor

    Octa core, 1.6 GHz

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Iball Itab Bizniz Mini