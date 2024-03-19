 Iball Slide Brace X1 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। iball Tablet
IBall Slide Brace X1

IBall Slide Brace X1 is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) tablet, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IBall Slide Brace X1 from HT Tech. Buy IBall Slide Brace X1 now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹10,999
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7
Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
2 GB
IBall Slide Brace X1 Price in India

The starting price for the IBall Slide Brace X1 in India is Rs. 10,999.  This is the IBall Slide Brace X1 base model with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Silver.

(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Silver
Iball Slide Brace X1 Full Specifications

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    7800 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • TalkTime

    Up to 25 Hours(3G) / Up to 60 Hours(2G)

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Face detection Smile detection

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Colours

    Silver

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Pixel Density

    149 ppi

  • Operating System

    Android v4.4 (Kitkat)

  • Model

    Slide Brace X1

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Launch Date

    February 20, 2015 (Official)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Brand

    iBall

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Fm Radio

    Yes, Recording option

  • FM Radio

    Yes, Recording option

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • SIM 1

    3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Chipset

    MediaTek

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Processor

    Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes
Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

IBall Slide Brace X1 News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

    Iball Slide Brace X1