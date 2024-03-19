 Iball Slide Nimble 4gf Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। iball Tablet
IBall Slide Nimble 4GF

IBall Slide Nimble 4GF is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) tablet, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IBall Slide Nimble 4GF from HT Tech. Buy IBall Slide Nimble 4GF now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
IBallSlideNimble4GF_Capacity_4300mAh
IBallSlideNimble4GF_RAM_3GB
IBallSlideNimble4GF_ScreenSize_8.0inches(20.32cm)
Key Specs
₹9,999
8.0 inches (20.32 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
3 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

IBall Slide Nimble 4GF Price in India

The starting price for the IBall Slide Nimble 4GF in India is Rs. 9,999.  This is the IBall Slide Nimble 4GF base model with 3 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold and Rose Gold.

IBall Slide Nimble 4GF

(3 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Gold, Rose Gold
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Iball Tablets

Iball Slide Nimble 4gf Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    4300 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Flash

    No

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Colours

    Gold, Rose Gold

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    189 ppi

  • Screen Size

    8.0 inches (20.32 cm)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Operating System

    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)

  • Model

    Slide Nimble 4GF

  • Launch Date

    January 24, 2017 (Official)

  • Brand

    iBall

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • NFC

    No

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.3 GHz

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 64 GB

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes
Latest Tablets

    Iball Slide Nimble 4gf